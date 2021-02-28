Teen Minecraft Realm

Sign up here to play Minecraft with other teens in the library's Realm. Register and be sure to include your email so we can send you the invite link!

Once you have the link, you can play in the Realm on your own schedule. Use the NSL Teens Discord to coordinate meetups. Build whatever you want in either survival or creative.

Rules:

1. Do not destroy other people's builds.

2. Do not kill people or their pets.

3. Do not steal from other people's chests or buildings.

4. Do not set up traps that will do any of the above.

5. All problems should be reported to the Teen Librarian. Screen caps are appreciated.

Please note: the Library is running the Windows 10 edition. Anyone playing on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows 10, Windows Phone, Amazon Fire tablets, or Gear VR can play with us. You will not be able to play on the Realm if you are using Java edition.