Thanksgiving Potluck Lunch

La Quinta Hotel- Chelsea 44 Atchison Dr, Chelsea, Alabama 35043

Have Thanksgiving lunch from 11am-2pm at La Quinta in Chelsea, AL. Open to everyone!!

Bring your favorite side dish and join in the socializing. The hotel is providing turkey and fixings. Contact Sherry@auhospitality.com for more information.

La Quinta - Chelsea

This a beautiful stylish hotel with rooms, suites and meeting/banquet space. Newly opened in 2024.

205-229-0730
