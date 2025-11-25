Thanksgiving Potluck Lunch
La Quinta Hotel- Chelsea 44 Atchison Dr, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Have Thanksgiving lunch from 11am-2pm at La Quinta in Chelsea, AL. Open to everyone!!
Bring your favorite side dish and join in the socializing. The hotel is providing turkey and fixings. Contact Sherry@auhospitality.com for more information.
La Quinta - Chelsea
This a beautiful stylish hotel with rooms, suites and meeting/banquet space. Newly opened in 2024.
