The Anvil Pub & Grill’s Sedesh Wilkerson Battles It Out on “Beat Bobby Blay”

Chef Takes His Culinary Skills to New Heights on Popular Competition Show

WHAT: The Anvil Pub & Grill chef and director of culinary Sedesh Boodram Wilkerson will appear on season 32, episode seven of Food Network’s hit TV show “Beat Bobby Flay.” The seasoned chef will face Tim Kuklinkski, culinary director for Crafted Concepts restaurants in Denver in a battle of Scotch eggs. The winner will have the opportunity to go head-to-head with celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay to beat him at his own game.

Winners who beat Flay walk away with the ultimate bragging rights. Food Network’s Eddie Jackson and Natalie Morales, of “The Talk,” will serve as judges.

WHEN: “Beat Bobby Flay” airs Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m. CT/ 9 p.m. ET on Food Network