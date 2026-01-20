Tile Tuesdays - Mahjong Open Play

Weekly Mahjong Open Play Event

Join us for our weekly* Mahjong Open Play at Board In Birmingham! Participants can purchase their seat for $16, which includes:

Rental of Mahjong tiles

A drink ticket or a charcuterie cup

Door Prizes!

Don't miss out on a fun evening filled with games, refreshments, and the chance to win! Reserve your spot today!

* - Subject to change. Purchase your seat in advance to confirm date.

Schedule

Socializing Time: 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Participant-Led Open Play: begins promptly at 6pm and finishes at 7:45pm with the gift card drawing held immediately after.