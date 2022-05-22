Top Shelf Presents: Prohibition Era Cocktails!

Have a roaring good time learning about prohibition era cocktails, presented by Old Forester. Registration is required. ID Required. 21+ Learn more about the first bottled bourbon, Old Forester from Brand Ambassador James Joseph. Old Forester was one of only a hand-full of companies given a permit to sell and manufacture whiskey during Prohibition and the only one still in the whiskey business today. Enjoy cocktails and learn more about this unique slice of life. Over 21 to participate. This event is full. Visit hooverlibrary.org to join the waitlist. Call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Plaza Wing