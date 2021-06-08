OLLI at UA presents Between Town and Gown with Kelly Fitts. Tuscaloosa's historic districts lie between the University of Alabama and downtown Tuscaloosa. They serve as a living example of the city's past and bridge current and future lives. As a long-time resident and business owner, Kelly will tell us about the long history, current culture and what we need to know to understand the complicated relationships that exist. All OLLI summer classes are via Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom, no worries, free basic Zoom training sessions are offered. Program (and Zoom training) is free but pre-registration is required to obtain link to the class.. Call 205-348-6482 to register and see olli.ua.edu for complete OLLI catalog.