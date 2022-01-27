Trivia Night

This month's theme is "Popular TV Shows of the 2010s!" Join us as we look back on the last decade in television. Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory, Downton Abbey, The Great British Bake-off, and more! We'll be testing your knowledge of a variety of shows and genres, so come prepared! Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Plaza Wing