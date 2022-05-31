True Crime Book Club: The Icepick Surgeon by Sam Kean
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you! The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science by Sam Kean Visit hooverlibrary.org to register in-person or to attend online. Call 205-444-7747 for more information. LOCATION: Allen Board Room, Zoom Room 3
