True Crime Book Club: The Icepick Surgeon by Sam Kean

Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you! The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science by Sam Kean Visit hooverlibrary.org to register in-person or to attend online. Call 205-444-7747 for more information. LOCATION: Allen Board Room, Zoom Room 3