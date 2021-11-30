True Crime Book Club: We Keep the Dead Close by Becky Cooper
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper
Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you!
Register to attend online. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information.
