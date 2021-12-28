True Crime Book Club: The Night Stalker by Philip Carlo
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you! The Night Stalker: The Disturbing Life and Chilling Crimes of Richard Ramirez by Philip by Philip Carlo Visit hooverlibrary.org to register online or to attend in person. Call 205-444-7747 for more information.
LOCATION: The Allen Board Room and Online
