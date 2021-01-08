Tween Advisory Council Meeting

The newly formed Tween Advisory Council will meet to plan programs via Zoom. Ms. Vanessa will have some ideas for you to think about, but please try to come with at least one programming idea!

Apply for the tween council by submitting this application via email: https://www.northshelbylibrary.org/images/children/Tween_Leadership_Council.pdf

To participate in this meeting you will need:

Access to internet and a browser

Ability to get on Zoom