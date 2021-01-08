Tween Advisory Council Meeting
to
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
The newly formed Tween Advisory Council will meet to plan programs via Zoom. Ms. Vanessa will have some ideas for you to think about, but please try to come with at least one programming idea!
Apply for the tween council by submitting this application via email: https://www.northshelbylibrary.org/images/children/Tween_Leadership_Council.pdf
To participate in this meeting you will need:
- Access to internet and a browser
- Ability to get on Zoom
- Camera not required for this event
- Microphone is encouraged to help with meeting interaction
