Tweens - Minecrafternoon

Join other tweens and play in the library's Minecraft Realm for tweens!

Registration Required. Ages 8-12.

Include a guardian's email address at registration so we can send you the invite link!

Please note: the Library is running the Windows 10 edition. Anyone playing on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows 10, Windows Phone, Amazon Fire tablets or Gear VR can play with us. You will not be able to play if you are using Java edition.