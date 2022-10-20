UAB Department of Music and AEIVA Present Chamber Music at AEIVA
Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) 10th Ave S 1221 10th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
In partnership with UAB Department of Music, AEIVA will present a thoughtfully curated selection of music in conjunction with poetry readings by Alabama’s Poet Laureate, Ashley Jones. The performance is in response to the works and themes of the THORNTON DIAL: I, Too, Am Alabama exhibition. Curated by cellist and UAB Department of Music Adjunct Professor Laura Usiskin.
