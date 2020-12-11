Ugly Sweater Party

Pinspiration Birmingham 201 Cahaba Park Circle #500, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Join Pinspiration Birmingham’s Ugly Sweater Party on 12/11/2020 from 6-8pm!

We will be creating ugly/tacky sweaters and apparel to get ready for the holiday!

Cost is $15 per person.

-This includes using any supplies we have out at our craft bar and some snacks (while they last).

-We will also have awesome drink specials.

-Final products will be entered into an ugly sweater competition and our winner will receive a prize!

**Makers must supply their own sweater.

Crafts, Entertainment, events
