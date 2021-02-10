Valentines Themed Murder Mystery Event at Roots and Revelry at TJ Tower

Fun Valentines Themed Interactive Murder Mystery Event at Roots & Revelry Restaurant hosted by TV Personalities The Southern Ghost Girls.

This $30.00 ticket includes the Interactive Murder Mystery Event & a optional , if you want to participate, Spirits Of Valentines Past Ghost Hunt at the Historic Venue . You will purchase food separately for a more personalized experience at the Restaurant. Please note this event is open to everyone, not just couples celebrating Valentines Day. Great for friends night out, date night, family night and perfect for birthdays, holidays and celebrations.

Once You Check in for the Event with The Southern Ghost Girls , you’ll order dinner and or drinks separately on a separate bill directly with the Restaurant so that you will have a more personalized option for drinks and food. Dinner will be served in the Restaurant by the restaurant staff after Round 1 of the Interactive Murder Mystery which you will participate in by representing a Valentines Themed Character. Nothing to memorize.. just fun interaction and sleuthing!

Roots & Revelry will provide a prix fixe menu for expedited service to accommodate the alloted time!

Only 1 Valentines Event in February this Year! These always sell out! Fun Interactive Murder Mystery Event where you get to use your sleuthing skills at Birmingham’s Award Winning Roots & Revelry Restaurant in the historic Thomas Jefferson Tower. An optional 1 hour Interactive Paranormal Investigation And Ghosts of Spirits Past Valentines Hunt of the Famous Historic Thomas Jefferson Tower will be offered after the Murder Mystery hosted by the Southern Ghost Girls with real paranormal equipment you can use. The Historic Building has been a key building of the Birmingham Skyline since 1929!

Voted 2017 Best New Restaurant in Birmingham , Roots & Revelry is a delight to dine at! It’s known for its one of a kind culinary creations by Chef Robert Lynn. They also have a fully stocked bar to quench your thirst before and during the event.

The Thomas Jefferson Hotel opened in 1929 and was a stately presence in Birmingham’s early Cityscape! One of the Country’s Finest Hotels where many famous people Including Marilyn Monroe, Bear Bryant, Ray Charles, & Presidents Calvin Coolage & Herbert Hoover stayed at during its Hey Day! The building even housed children stricken by the polio pandemic in Birmingham one time. In the 1970’s the Tower became known as the Cabana Hotel which many people still remember and then it stayed abandoned for many years until it’s recent multi million dollar renovation . The Building is also one of the only Buildings in the World that has a Zeppelin mooring atop of it that was to have anchored Zeppelins for Futuristic Travel. Experience this one of a kind Event. Every time the Southern Ghost Girls have investigated the building it has yielded incredible paranormal evidence. You can decide if it’s haunted or not if you choose to go on the optional ghost tour led by The Southern Ghost Girls but be ready to have a fun night either way! If you have any questions please reach out to The Southern Ghost Girls Tour at Southernghostgirls.com for more information.