Vestavia Hills High School Band Alumni Reunion (1970-1990) “The Galloway Years”
Oak Mountain State Park 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, Alabama 35124
All Vestavia Hills High School band alumni and staff from “The Galloway Years, 1970-1990” are invited to a reunion to be held May 1 at 1:00 at the fishing pavilion at Oak Mountain State Park (hwy 119 entrance). Bring your family, your lawn chair, and your own cool beverages. Be prepared to pay your park entrance fee in cash. We hope to see you there!
