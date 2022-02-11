Vintage Videos - An Affair to Remember (1957)

A man and woman meet and fall in love while aboard an ocean liner en route to New York. They agree to meet at the top of the Empire State building in six months to resume their romance provided they've both ended their current respective relationships. Remake of the 1939 classic "Love Affair." Starring Carey Grant, Deborah Kerr Directed by Leo McCarey Runtime - 1h 55min FREE admission and refreshments. For more information, call 205-444-7800. LOCATION: The Library Theatre