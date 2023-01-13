Vintage Videos The Wizard of Oz (1939)
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz, and embark on a quest with three new friends to see the Wizard.
Directed by Victor Fleming
Runtime - 1h 41m
FREE admission and refreshments
Runtime - 1h 41m
FREE admission and refreshments
Runtime - 1h 41m
FREE admission and refreshments
LOCATION: The Library Theatre
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library