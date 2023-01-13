Vintage Videos The Wizard of Oz (1939)

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz, and embark on a quest with three new friends to see the Wizard.

Directed by Victor Fleming

Runtime - 1h 41m

FREE admission and refreshments

Runtime - 1h 41m

FREE admission and refreshments

Runtime - 1h 41m

FREE admission and refreshments

LOCATION: The Library Theatre

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7800
to
Google Calendar - Vintage Videos The Wizard of Oz (1939) - 2023-01-13 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Videos The Wizard of Oz (1939) - 2023-01-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vintage Videos The Wizard of Oz (1939) - 2023-01-13 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vintage Videos The Wizard of Oz (1939) - 2023-01-13 14:00:00 ical