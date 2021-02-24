Virtual Arts Pass Workshop The HeArt of the Matter: Visual Arts Project

Letter writing is a dying art form in this day and age, but we are here to bring it to life! Arts members and subscribers will join local artist Bo Hughins as he leads us through an hour of calligraphy and shares just how to put your heART into a beautiful handwritten card for that special someone.

Free/Available to Arts Circle members and Virtual Arts Pass subscribers.