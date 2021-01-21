Registration required. For ages 12 and under with adult assistance. Registrants will receive a link to the Zoom meeting a of couple hours before the event.

Do you have a really awesome pet you would like to show off to your fellow North Shelby Library patrons through Zoom? Register for our virtual pet show! We will take turns showing off our pets and talking about them. Then, each child will choose a special title for their own pet such as “Most Fuzzy” or “Most Colorful.” With permission, we will announce the pets' names and new titles along with pictures if provided on our Children's blog after the show.