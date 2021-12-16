Virtual Zoom Pajama Jam Storytime
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Registration required. All ages with adult assistance.
For families not quite ready to return to in-person programming, we still have a live virtual option! Join us for an evening of storytime fun. Wear your pajamas and log in through Zoom! Include an email address at registration so we can send a Zoom link 2 hours before the event begins. Register using our online calendar at northshelbylibary.evanced.info/signup/calendar.
