Visit Santa at The Summit
to
The Summit Birmingham 214 Summit Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35243
We're excited to welcome Santa back to The Summit for this holiday season! While this years photo and visit might look a little different, the magic of the Santa experience will be the same. Visits/photos with Santa will be socially distant and contactless. The Santa experience will be located inside POSE (a photo experience), in Saks Plaza.
Santa Dates and Hours:
November 20 - Dec 24, 2020
Monday-Saturday 11 AM- 8 PM
Sunday 12 -6 PM
COVID Safety Measures:
Please note, we are continuing to monitor COVID-19 and the wellbeing of our community, employees and friends are first priority. The following measures are being implemented to ensure a safe Santa visiting environment:
-Visits will Santa will be by appointment only
-Visiting time with Santa will be socially distant and contactless
-All guests 6 years of age and older, along with our team members, will be required to wear a facemask covering their mouth and nose. Guests are required to bring their own face coverings
-All employees and guests will receive temperature checks before entering POSE
-Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the exhibit, including the beginning and end of the experience
-Regular sanitizing and cleaning will be conducted by staff frequently, including high touchpoints and commonly used areas
-If you are sick, we ask you to please stay home. We will happily transfer your tickets to a later date. Notice must be provided prior to your ticketed time