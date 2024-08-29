Walking to Remember Kick Off Event
to
Alzheimer's of Central Alabama 300 Office Park Drive Suite 225, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Attend this kickoff event and learn how to support services for low-income families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease by forming a walk team. First timers and seasoned team captains are welcome as we plant the seeds to harvest a successful walk!
Walking to Remember will take place at the Alzheimer's of Central Alabama parking lot at 300 Office Park Drive on November 2nd.
Info
Alzheimer's of Central Alabama 300 Office Park Drive Suite 225, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Charity & Fundraisers, events, Health & Wellness