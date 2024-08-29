Walking to Remember Kick Off Event

to

Alzheimer's of Central Alabama 300 Office Park Drive Suite 225, Birmingham, Alabama 35223

Attend this kickoff event and learn how to support services for low-income families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease by forming a walk team. First timers and seasoned team captains are welcome as we plant the seeds to harvest a successful walk!

Walking to Remember will take place at the Alzheimer's of Central Alabama parking lot at 300 Office Park Drive on November 2nd.

Info

Alzheimer's of Central Alabama 300 Office Park Drive Suite 225, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Charity & Fundraisers, events, Health & Wellness
2058717970
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Walking to Remember Kick Off Event - 2024-08-29 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Walking to Remember Kick Off Event - 2024-08-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Walking to Remember Kick Off Event - 2024-08-29 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Walking to Remember Kick Off Event - 2024-08-29 16:00:00 ical