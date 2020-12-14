Wax Resist Snowy Art with Ms. Kristy

to

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Registrants will pick up a take-home supply kit in advance. Curbside pick-up available on request. Kit supplies are limited. 

Follow along with Ms. Kristy through an online video as she walks you step-by step through the creation of art. You can also pick up a step-by step instruction sheet and work independently to create your art. The link to access Ms. Kristy’s instruction video will available starting the day of the event on the North Shelby Library YouTube Channel. Register here or call Children’s Services @ 205-439-5504. 

Ages 5-8 recommended, but all ages welcome. Registration required to reserve a kit. 

to
