Well-made Workshop: Wooden Welcome Signs
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Enjoy a mocktail and make a wooden sign to welcome guests to your home! Registration required. All supplies provided. Enjoy a mocktail and an evening of creative fun designing a wooden welcome sign to adorn your front entry! Registration opens January 4.
Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7830 for more information.
LOCATION: Youth Program Room
