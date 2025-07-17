Wine 101 Class

Board In Birmingham 5426 Hwy 280 Suite 6, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Whether you're a complete beginner or just looking to deepen your appreciation, this class will guide you through the essentials - from grape varieties and wine regions to tasting techniques & food pairings. Join us for a fun interactive experience that will sharpen your palate and boost your confidence in choosing and enjoying wine. Class includes 4 half pours of wine, a charcuterie cup and instruction. Please arrive on time. Must be 21+

Info

Board In Birmingham 5426 Hwy 280 Suite 6, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Education & Learning, events, Food & Drink, Workshops
205-514-5292
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-07-17 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-07-17 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-07-17 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-07-17 08:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-08-21 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-08-21 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-08-21 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-08-21 08:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-09-18 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-09-18 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-09-18 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-09-18 08:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-10-16 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-10-16 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-10-16 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-10-16 08:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-11-20 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-11-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-11-20 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wine 101 Class - 2025-11-20 08:00:00 ical