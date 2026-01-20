Wine & Dine the Board Way

to

Board In Birmingham 5426 Hwy 280 Suite 6, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Indulge in an elevated evening of flavor at Wine & Dine the Board Way — a specially curated 6-course charcuterie and wine dinner at Board In Birmingham. Enjoy expertly paired wines alongside artisanal cheeses, cured meats, seasonal accoutrements, and other gourmet bites crafted to delight your palate. This relaxed yet refined dinner experience is perfect for foodies, wine lovers, and anyone who enjoys good company and great taste.

✨ Limited tickets available — secure your seat and savor the delicious pairings that make this a night to remember!

Info

Board In Birmingham 5426 Hwy 280 Suite 6, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
events, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
205-514-5292
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wine & Dine the Board Way - 2026-01-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wine & Dine the Board Way - 2026-01-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wine & Dine the Board Way - 2026-01-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wine & Dine the Board Way - 2026-01-29 18:00:00 ical