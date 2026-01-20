Indulge in an elevated evening of flavor at Wine & Dine the Board Way — a specially curated 6-course charcuterie and wine dinner at Board In Birmingham. Enjoy expertly paired wines alongside artisanal cheeses, cured meats, seasonal accoutrements, and other gourmet bites crafted to delight your palate. This relaxed yet refined dinner experience is perfect for foodies, wine lovers, and anyone who enjoys good company and great taste.

✨ Limited tickets available — secure your seat and savor the delicious pairings that make this a night to remember!