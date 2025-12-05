Wings of Hope Pediatric Foundation Annual Guinness Chili Cook-Off

For 15 years, the Wings of Hope Pediatric Foundation has served families across Alabama who are caring for a terminally or critically ill child. Entirely volunteer-based, the nonprofit ensures that the funds it raises go directly to the families who need them most. Its mission is simple but powerful: to give families the gift of time — time to be together, create memories and focus on what matters most.

Wings of Hope helps shoulder the burdens that can overwhelm families during medical crises. The organization provides financial support for essential expenses such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, car payments, insurance and even vehicle repairs. The goal is to relieve the stress of mounting bills when parents must take leave from work to care for their child. For families in Jefferson and Shelby counties, Wings of Hope also offers meals, lawn care and house cleaning upon request, easing day-to-day responsibilities during an incredibly challenging season.

Each year, Wings of Hope hosts its largest fundraiser: the Guinness Chili Cook-Off. The upcoming event is scheduled for Feb. 7 at The Beer Hog in Pelham, where chefs, home cooks and Guinness lovers will compete for top honors. Guinness Stout — an iconic beverage and longtime culinary favorite — takes center stage as participants craft creative chili recipes featuring the signature ingredient.

Teams will vie for three titles: Grand Champion, Most Creative and People’s Choice. A fresh panel of judges selects the Grand Champion each year, etching the winner’s name onto the coveted McKnight Trophy. Attendees help decide the People’s Choice award through their votes.

The cook-off is a family-friendly celebration, featuring live music, a kids zone with face painting, balloon animals and other activities, as well as Guinness experiences, giveaways and plenty of unique chili creations.

The event not only brings the community together but directly supports Wings of Hope’s work with families facing unimaginable challenges. More information about the event can be found at thebeerhogal.com. To learn more about Wings of Hope or to donate, visit wingsofhopepediatricfoundation.org.