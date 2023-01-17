Winter Birding: Part II Songbirds

Greg Harber from Alabama Audubon explores winter birding in Alabama. Back by popular demand, Greg Harber from Alabama Audubon will lead a two-part series on winter birding. Part I will feature winter water birds often seen at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and Lake Guntersville. Part II will feature winter finches and other songbirds usually seen at feeders. Can't make it in person? Both sessions will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. LOCATION: Plaza Wing