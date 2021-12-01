Winter Family Geocaching Scavenger Hunt

Registration required. All ages.

For winter, North Shelby Library will be partnering once again with our friends at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens for this community program. Put on your hunting hats and join in for some family fun with this virtually aided, seek, and find scavenger style hunt to explore what's hidden in plain sight at the BBG! You will use a Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) along with picture or written clues to find items. Participants can then enter their team into a prize drawing for a chance to win a Birmingham Botanical Gardens provided gift basket or a gift card.