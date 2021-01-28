Winter Owl Babies - Virtual Painting Program
to
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Let's paint these cute winter owl babies together! We will be meeting via Zoom for this one. Registration is required. The day of the paint you will be sent the invitation on the morning of the class.
Upon registration you can pick up your painting kit-to-go. Please note what is included and what you will need to use from home. More details to come.
Info
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Crafts, Entertainment, events, Library