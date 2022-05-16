World Goth Day - Spooky Cross Stitch!
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Celebrate World Goth Day with a spooky cross stitch kit! Pick up a mini cross stitch kit and celebrate World Goth Day on May 22! The kit will include two spooky patterns and all the materials you need for your mini masterpiece. You can also scan the QR code and listen to a goth playlist while you stitch! Available Monday, May 16 while supplies last. LOCATION: Fiction Department
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
