World Wide Knit in Public Day: Basic Crochet Class
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
Learn the basics of crochet in a one-on-one setting. Join us before World Wide Knit in Public Day and learn from the best! We will have basic crochet lessons starting at 11 am and lasting until 12:30 pm prior to the big fiber celebration. Registration is required. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATION: Plaza
