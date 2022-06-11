World Wide Knit in Public Day
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
All around the world, people bring out their knitting or other yarn projects to celebrate with others the joy of handicrafts! This is an annual event at Hoover and it guarantees to be a big event! Door prizes, food, demonstrations (loom weaving, spinning, tatting and much more), show-and-tell, plus plenty of fellowship. LOCATION: Plaza
