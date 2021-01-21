OLLI at UA presents The Wright Brothers Civilian Flight School, Feb-May 1910 with Robert Kane.

In February 1910, Wilbur Wright arrived in Montgomery looking for a suitable location for a civilian flight school to teach men how to fly their airplanes. A local businessman convinced Wilbur to select a nearby abandoned cotton plantation. Wilbur accepted the offer and the Wright Brothers established to first civilian flight school in the US. The school only lasted ten weeks, but in April 1918m the War Department selected the same location for an aircraft and engine depot. That installation has since grown into Maxwell Air Force Base.

