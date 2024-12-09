Share your literary works and network with other aspiring writers.

Write Club offers the opportunity for burgeoning writers to share a five-minute selection from their current endeavors (novels, short stories, memoirs, poetry, plays, scripts, articles, essays, etc.) and then receive feedback from their peers. Write Club provides a friendly and welcome atmosphere to discuss different topics concerning the craft of writing. This event is open to everyone and no registration is required.

Location: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms