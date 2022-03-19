Join us for an afternoon of poetry and prose by the members of the Write Club. Flash Fiction is the Write Club's annual formal event, showcasing member's talents. Members will read poetry, short fiction, or segments of larger works for the audience. This event will be recorded for the Library Youtube channel. To request more information or to sign up for the Write Club's monthly newsletter, email hoover.writeclub@gmail.com. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATIONS: The Library Theatre, Fitzgerald, Shakespeare & Theatre Conference Rooms