Write Club: Public Speaking Workshop

Prepare for Flash Fiction with Professor Adam Vines

UAB Professor and accomplished poet Adam Vines will be giving tips, tricks, and pointers to help writers feel more comfortable sharing the fruits of their labor onstage.

This public speaking workshop is primarily for Write Club authors participating in the Flash Fiction event on April 17th, but anyone who is interested in developing their public speaking skills is welcome to attend.

Location: The Library Theatre

