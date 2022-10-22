Write Club Workshop with Halley Cotton, professor of literature and composition at UAB Halley is the assistant editor of the Birmingham Poetry Review, poetry editor for NELLE, and the founding director of the SPARK Writing Festival. Her work has appeared in places such as The Greensboro Review, Poetry South, and Smokelong Quarterly, among others. She will be running a writing workshop to help our local writers kick off NaNoWriMo! Can't attend in person? Register to attend virtually to join on the day of the event. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.