Yoga at the Gardens: Ashtanga

Instructor: Jason Kirby, Library Assistant and Archivist and Certified Yoga Instructor

Mondays | 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Japanese Garden Pavilion

*Dates and times subject to change*

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Friends: $8 | Non-members: $10

Ashtanga Yoga - Established by Sri Pattabhi Jois of Mysore, India is a traditional yoga practice where a set of poses (asanas) are given in a specific order, with an emphasis on linking the breath (prana) and movement. This style of yoga incorporates a heating breath, and actively moves through a set series of postures to heat the body, and encourage sweating. The opening sequence begins with Sun Salutations (A & B), and then several standing asanas, and end with some basic seated postures from the Ashtanga Primary Series. Each pose in the sequence is a preparation for the next, and is traditionally practiced in sequence. Class ends with the closing sequence and savasana. Modifications are given.