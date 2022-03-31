Young Concert Artist Series: Megan Moore
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Birmingham, Alabama
Megan Moore, mezzo-sporano
Megan Moore is making waves as a young artist of versatility and depth. An award-winning opera and concert singer, she was awarded First Prize in the 2020 Young Concert Artists International Auditions and was a top prize winner at Gerda Lissner Lieder & Song Competition in 2019. For her appearance as Dorabella in Così fan tutte at The Juilliard School, OperaWire praised her “strength as an actress” and “undeniable sex appeal.” 2021 promises major debuts for Megan. The first, at the Juilliard School, and her debut with Santa Fe Opera as a member of the prestigious Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program for Singers.