Younger Kids Concert with Yancy

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Double Oak Community Church 115 Olmsted Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Join us for our first ever Younger Kids Family Worship Night for families of Kids Age 2 - 2nd grade on April 19th at 6:00 PM. Our Special Guest for the evening is well know Children’s Worship Leader, Yancy! And we are so excited for our families of young kids to experience this special night! Our goal is engage our families in worshipping together with their younger children. It is going to be a fun night of games, worship, and fellowship. Please come and join us and invite your friends and neighbors.

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Info

Double Oak Community Church 115 Olmsted Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Concerts & Live Music, events, Religion & Spirituality
205-995-9752
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