Zoom Basic Training
to
Virtual Birmingham, Alabama
OLLI at UA offers Zoom virtual meeting technology basics taught by Russ Timkovich and OLLI members. This session introduces you to Zoom features and how to connect to this technology used for OLLI virtual classes. Experience the Zoom classroom in this free session. Sign up for one of the four weekly sessions only. Free, but pre-registration is required to receive the link to the class.
Virtual Birmingham, Alabama
