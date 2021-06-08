Zoom Basic Training

to

Virtual Birmingham, Alabama

OLLI at UA offers Zoom virtual meeting technology basics taught by Russ Timkovich and OLLI members.  This session introduces you to Zoom features and how to connect to this technology used for OLLI virtual classes.   Experience the Zoom classroom in this free session.  Sign up for one of the four weekly sessions only. Free, but pre-registration is required to receive the link to the class.

Info

Virtual Birmingham, Alabama
Education & Learning, events
205-348-6482
to
Google Calendar - Zoom Basic Training - 2021-06-08 13:29:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Zoom Basic Training - 2021-06-08 13:29:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Zoom Basic Training - 2021-06-08 13:29:00 Outlook iCalendar - Zoom Basic Training - 2021-06-08 13:29:00 ical