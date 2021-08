× Expand Liam Falconer

Liam Falconer, a rising senior at Indian Springs School, recently earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

“Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement,” ACT CEO Janet Godwin said. “A student’s exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead."

– Submitted by Heidi Falconer.