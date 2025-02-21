Finley Award nominees to be honored

× Expand Hoover City Schools

Hoover City Schools will recognize outstanding student character at the Finley Award Senior Nominees’ Breakfast on March 3 at 7:30 am at the Finley Center. The event honors high school seniors nominated for the prestigious Finley Character Award, celebrating students who exemplify integrity, leadership and a commitment to excellence.

The Finley Award is named in honor of the late Coach Bob Finley, an educator and coach at W.A. Berry High School from 1963 to 1994. Finley was known for his unwavering character, respect for others, and dedication to his family, community, and profession. The award serves as a tribute to his legacy and as a recognition of the exceptional character displayed by students and faculty within Hoover City Schools.

This year, 46 Hoover High School seniors and 22 Spain Park High School seniors were nominated for the Finley Character Award. The Finley Committee will review the nominations and select one senior from Hoover High School and Spain Park High School as the Finley Award recipients. Additionally, a Hoover City Schools faculty member will be honored for their outstanding character and dedication to students.

The Finley Awards Recognition Program will take place on March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Finley Center.