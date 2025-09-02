Get To Know: Talon Cooley, stand manager of 7 Brew Coffee

Expand Talon Cooley

Talon Cooley is the stand manager of 7 Brew Coffee, located at 9 Stanley Drive, just off U.S. 280 in Chelsea.

Q: What has been the response from the community since opening?

A: The response so far has been incredible, and we’re excited to keep growing in a city that shares our passion for people and positivity. In just a short time, we’ve expanded to eight local stands throughout the Birmingham area, thanks to our amazing baristas who show up every day ready to serve with a smile, and to our customers who continue to let us bring a burst of energy to their day.

Q: Tell me about the experience 7 Brew aims to bring to Birmingham.

A: We aim to be more than just a coffee stop in Birmingham - we’re looking to build a one-of-a-kind drive-thru experience that’s all about connection, energy, and kindness. We want every customer who pulls up to leave feeling better than when they arrived.

Q: What is your favorite drink on the menu?

A: Pink Mermaid 7 Energy which is strawberry, coconut and watermelon mixed into our energy drink.

Q: Do you have a favorite drink to make?

A: I love making iced caramel macchiatos… it’s one of my favorites. It’s a fun drink to craft because the espresso shot goes on top, creating a layered look that’s not only delicious but also really visually satisfying.

Q: What do you think is the most ordered drink on the menu?

A: Hands down, Iced blondie

Q: What is the strangest drink you've made for a customer?

A: ‘Strange’ might not be the right word but one of the more unique drinks I’ve made a few times is a mix of cupcake, strawberry, and white chocolate. It tastes just like a Starburst, but I’ll admit, it definitely sounds a little strange until you try it.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of your role for you?

A: The most rewarding part of my job is being able to bring our stated value, cultivating kindness, to life through meaningful partnerships with organizations like Children’s of Alabama. It’s one thing to talk about company values, but it’s something entirely different to see them in action, making a real difference in people’s lives.