Highlands College hosts Veterans Day Celebration

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Highlands College welcomed over 1,110 veterans and their families to campus for the inaugural Veterans Day Celebration.

The day began with a complimentary breakfast and an inspiring message from Captain J. Charles Plumb (recipient of the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts, and the Prisoner of War medal.

Highlands College students, faculty, and staff served these special guests as they heard from Chancellor Chris Hodges, President Mark Pettus, veterans on the Church of the Highlands and Highlands College teams, and received commemorative gifts of the celebration.

A recording of the celebration can be found online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s60GPj32cYk

Submitted by Corona Cottles, Highlands College