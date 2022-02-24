Taste of Teal Gala set for March 5

The Laura Crandall Brown Foundation (LCBF) will host its Taste of Teal Gala on Saturday, March 5 in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Wynfrey Hotel.

The annual event is one of the organization’s signature fundraisers, and will feature a seated dinner and drinks, live and silent auctions and casino games.

LCBF will honor Alabama Gynecologic Oncology as the 2022 Legacy of Laura Corporate Honoree. Three other “Legacy of Laura” honorees will also be recognized at the gala to celebrate the hope, compassion, and positivity they have brought to the lives of GYN cancer patients and survivors.

Corporate Honoree: Alabama Gynecologic Oncology

2022 Legacy of Laura Honorees:

Healthcare Hero: Kaitlin Rector, RN

Caregiver: Beth Blackburn

Survivor: Joyce Beard

“We are grateful for the consistent generosity that Alabama Gynecologic Oncology has provided the foundation and the impact they make in the lives of GYN cancer patients each day. It is an honor to recognize Alabama Oncology and their staff for their positive impact in the medical community,” said LCBF Executive Director Ramona Graffeo. “We are excited to celebrate all four of our deserving Legacy of Laura nominees at Taste of Teal Gala, to be held in-person at the Wynfrey Ballroom. This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds from the event help us further our mission of GYN cancer research, awareness, and support.”

Individual tickets are $150 and include dinner, drinks, and casino “play money.” Patron tables for eight people are $1,200 and patron tables for 10 people are $1,500. Guests can bid on items in the silent and live auctions from their phones.

Visit thinkoflaura.org/tasteofteal for more event details and to purchase tickets.