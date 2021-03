Mt Laurel Library April 2021 Events

Kids

(Registration required for all events)

April 7: Bug Science Kit.

April 10: Crafty Saturday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pick up a fun craft at the library. All ages with parent help. Registration is not required but supplies are limited

April 23: Citizen Science Kit: The Great Sunflower Project.

Tweens

April 15: Tween Buggle Craft Kit.

April 28: Tween Citizen Science: Project Squirrel.

Adults

April 1: Mt Laurel Book Club. 7 p.m. Discussing Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah over Zoom.

April 21: Beeswax Food Wrap.