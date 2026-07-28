2 national restaurants, national coffee chain likely for Chelsea Plaza

× Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Chelsea A new preliminary site plan for the Chelsea Plaza development in Chelsea, Alabama, has a new layout for the 4.5-acre Lot 2, shown circled in red.

The Chelsea Plaza development at the corner of U.S. 280 and Chesser Crane Road likely will contain at least two major national restaurant chains and a big national coffee chain, the developer told the Chelsea Planning Commission on Monday.

The Planning Commission approved a new site plan for Chelsea Plaza that includes a new layout for the buildings. The new plan changes the layout for the 4.5-acre lot closest to the intersection of U.S. 280 and Chesser Crane Road.

The new layout for Lot 2 includes a 15,750-square-foot building with three retail tenants, a 16,365-square-foot building with five retail spaces and a drive-through restaurant space on the end, and a separate 2,356-square-foot quick-service restaurant spot.

× Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Chelsea The new preliminary site plan for the 4.5-acre Lot 2 in the Chelsea Plaza development in Chelsea, Plaza, has a new building layout with a stand-alone quick-service restaurant spot and a restaurant with a drive-through on the end of a retail building.

Developer Moiz Foulad told the Planning Commission he couldn’t specify the names of the restaurants or coffee shop yet because plans are not finalized.

The layout for Lot 1 contains a 25,000-square-foot anchor store and seven other retail spaces totaling roughly 33,400 square feet. Lot 3, covering 1.7 acres along U.S. 280 next to the Chelsea Public Library, has space for another business.

Lot 4 would contain a road all the way through the property between Lots 1 and 2, connecting U.S. 280 with Chesser Crane Road again.

The Planning Commission approved the amended site plan for the layout of the overall development, but each individual piece will need further approval as building permits are submitted, city officials said.

Also, no certificates of occupancy are to be issued until the roads, utilities and stormwater infrastructure are completed to the satisfaction of the city engineer.